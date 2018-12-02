US beats Uruguay, qualifies for 2019 Basketball World Cup

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. basketball coach Jeff Van Gundy stands on the sidelines during a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 qualifier against Panama in Panama City. The challenge that Van Gundy accepted 16 months ago was daunting: Take G League players, and turn them into a team good enough to earn USA Basketball a spot in next year’s FIBA World Cup. Arnulfo Franco, File AP Photo