Aberg’s 2 goals in 3rd lift Ducks to 6-5 surprise over Caps

Anaheim Ducks left wing Pontus Aberg (20),, of Sweden, celebrates his goal with Anaheim Ducks right wing Kiefer Sherwood (64) during third period of an NHL hockey game as Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), of the Czech Republic, skates by Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Washington. This was the to be the game-winning goal and his second of the game. The Ducks won 6-5. Nick Wass AP Photo