Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) pass ass Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones (15) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio AP Photo

Warriors C Damian Jones sidelined by torn pectoral muscle

The Associated Press

December 02, 2018 01:34 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones has been sidelined by a torn left pectoral muscle.

The Warriors announced the injury on Sunday and said Jones' long-term status will be determined following a meeting with a specialist in the coming days. But he likely will be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Jones got hurt with 5.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter of a loss Saturday at Detroit.

He is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Warriors already are thin at center with DeMarcus Cousins still working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon. Draymond Green, who also plays center in certain lineups, has missed 11 of the past 13 games as he deals with a toe injury.

