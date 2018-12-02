Jewish athletes condemn anti-Semitism after temple shooting

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws as San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. Embracing his Judaism, Rosen has developed a celebration dance called “The Hebrew Hammer” in the hopes that he can be a role model for Jewish fans and also a leader in a locker room that includes a variety of races and religions. Ralph Freso, File AP Photo