Weber State forward Brekkott Chapman (23) celebrates after sinking a 3-point shot against BYU during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Ogden, Utah. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Rick Egan
Harding scores 30, Weber State beats BYU 113-103

The Associated Press

December 01, 2018 11:24 PM

OGDEN, Utah

Jerrick Harding made 11 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with 30 points to help Weber State beat BYU 113-103 on Saturday night.

Cody John tied his season-high with 22 points and Zach Braxton had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Weber State.

John's tipin at the buzzer made it 47-46 at the break and Weber State led the rest of the way. John made a layup, Harding hit a 3 and, after BYU's Jahshire Hardnett hit a jumper, Braxton converted a 3-point play before John made a jumper that made it 66-55 with 13:38 to play. Harding made back-to-back layups to give the Wildcats a 15-point lead with seven minutes and BYU trailed by at least six the rest of the way. Weber State hit 13 of 17 from the free-throw line in the final 1:31.

Yoeli Childs led the Cougars (4-3) with a season-high 31 points and Hardnett scored a career-best 24.

