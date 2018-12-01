Joe scores 34, hits 10 3s in Arkansas’ 121-79 rout of FIU

Isaiah Joe scored 34 points and hit 10 3s, and the Arkansas dominated throughout in a 121-89 victory over Florida International on Saturday.
Joe's impressive performance was the third-most 3s in a game in program history. His 34 points were tied with current Arkansas assistant coach Scottie Thurman for the second-most by a freshman in Razorbacks history, and behind only Bobby Portis' 35. His efficiency headlined a high-percentage night overall for the Razorbacks (5-1), who hit 13 total 3s at a 52-percent shooting clip. The Hogs entered the game shooting just over 30 percent from deep.
Daniel Gafford scored 23 points in 23 minutes and registered six of Arkansas' eight dunks. As usual, he proved to be a problem for his opponent down low, hauling in 12 rebounds and blocking four shots.
Mason Jones added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Adrio Bailey finished with 10 after scoring seven in the first six minutes of action.
The last time Arkansas eclipsed the 110-point mark was in a 117-78 victory over Northwestern State in 2015.
Despite shooting 12 more 3s than Arkansas, the Panthers couldn't replicate the Hogs' long-range success. They were an abysmal 6 for 37 from range. They dropped to 7-2 on the season and snapped a four-game winning streak.
Four FIU players scored in double figures, led by Brian Beard's 21.
BIG PICTURE
Florida International: The Panthers' 7-1 start was the best in program history, but the game against the Razorbacks was their first test against a power-five opponent. With a nice 11-day break before their next game, they'll have an opportunity to regroup with one more nonconference opponent before they begin conference play.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks are on a five-game winning streak after losing their season-opening game to Texas on Nov. 9. The Hogs' backcourt continues to show its ability to consistently knock down 3s, which puts opponents at a disadvantage when they double team Gafford in the post like they did early in the season.
UP NEXT
The Panthers host North Florida on Dec. 13.
Arkansas will travel to Fort Collins for a road matchup against Colorado State on Wednesday.
