Wichita State build big early lead, holds off Baylor 71-63

Samajae Haynes-Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Wichita State held on to defeat Baylor 71-63 on Saturday night despite letting a 33-point lead get cut to five.
Erik Stevenson added 18 points and Markis McDuffie had 15 for Wichita State (4-3).
Tristan Clark and Mario Kegler each scored 12 points to lead Baylor (5-3). The duo combined for 20 points during the second-half rally.
Trailing by 29 at halftime, Baylor methodically got back in the game, cutting the Shockers' lead to 60-55 with 3:47 to play.
But that's when Wichita State's two stars of the game — Stevenson and Haynes-Jones — came through with baskets. Haynes-Jones' 3-point play pushed the lead back to 10 with 2:16 remaining.
Baylor did not score in the game's first 6 ½ minutes, and with 7:10 remaining in the first half, Wichita State led 20-4 and had held Baylor to 2-of-18 shooting.
Haynes-Jones had as many first-half points as Baylor, scoring 15 on five 3-pointers. Stevenson came off the bench to hit three first-half 3-pointers, helping the Shockers build a 44-15 halftime advantage.
It was one of the 10 largest halftime leads for Wichita State in 40 seasons.
BIG PICTURE
Baylor: The Bears' lethargic first half cost them the opportunity for their best victory so far this season.
Wichita State: The Shockers, using eight newcomers in the first half, earned a quality win that might show a young team's potential.
UP NEXT
Baylor: The Bears take a two-week break before traveling to Arizona on Dec. 15.
Wichita State: The Shockers play Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Dec 8.
