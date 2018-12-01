Irish and Huskies ready for latest chapter of rivalry

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, left, talks with Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw before an NCAA college basketball game in Hartford, Conn. Even as Pat Summitt and Tennessee were playing the main foil to Auriemma’s Huskies in the late 1990s and early 2000s, McGraw’s Irish were right there too, playing memorable games with their former Big East rival. Jessica Hill, File AP Photo