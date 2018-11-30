Column: Keys to turnarounds for Seahawks, Colts and Texans

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) waves as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Indianapolis. Luck, who in strange circumstances never fully explained, missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury. Like the Texan’s J.J. Watt, is having a monster of a comeback year. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo