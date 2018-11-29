Jets-Titans Preview Capsule

NEW YORK JETS (3-8) at TENNESSEE (5-6)
Sunday, 4:05 ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Titans by 9 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York Jets 3-8, Tennessee 6-5
SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 24-19-1
LAST MEETING — Jets beat Titans 30-8, Dec. 13, 2015
LAST WEEK — Jets lost to Patriots 27-13; Titans lost to Texans 34-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 29, Titans No. 18
JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (22), PASS (29)
JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (27), PASS (16)
TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (19), PASS (30)
TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (17), PASS (8)
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets have lost five straight. ... Jets QB Sam Darnold has missed last two games with foot injury. Darnold second among NFL rookies with 1,934 yards passing and 11 TD passes. ... QB Josh McCown threw for 276 yards with TD and interception last week. ... RB Isaiah Crowell leads Jets with 582 yards rushing. ... Jets WR Jermaine Kearse had 66 yards receiving and TD last week. ... LB Avery Williamson, who spent first four NFL seasons with Tennessee, led Jets with 11 tackles vs. New England. ... Jets K Jason Myers has five field goals of 55 yards or longer this season, most by any kicker since 2000. ... Titans have won 13 of last 16 home games. ... Titans playing four December games at home for first time since at least 1999. ... Tennessee QB Marcus Mariota completed first 19 passes last week and finished with NFL's second-highest single-game completion percentage at 95.7 percent. ... Mariota has two or more TD passes in three of past four games. ... Titans have allowed 25 TDs by opponents, tied for fifth fewest in NFL. ... Titans have 56 total penalties, fewest in NFL. ... WR Corey Davis had 96 yards receiving and a TD last week and leads Titans with 49 catches and 702 yards receiving. ... Fantasy tip: Derrick Henry could be poised for Titans' first 100-yard rushing performance this season against struggling Jets' run defense.
