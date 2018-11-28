All-female ski team provides another route for racers

FILE - In this March 27, 2017, file photo, Foreste Peterson carves a turn on her first run at the women’s giant slalom ski race at the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. Peterson thought her ski racing career was over as she finished her senior season at Dartmouth last winter. Out of the blue, the former U.S. ski team member received an offer almost too good to be true: Free housing, travel and coaching to keep her on the slopes. She’s a member of Team X, an all-female development ski team based in Park City, Utah. The team currently backs four athletes from four different countries including Peterson, who recently earned a spot in a World Cup giant slalom race this weekend in Killington, Vt. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo