Cowboys, Saints both thriving defensively lately

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Dallas Cowboys’ Sean Lee, left, Maliek Collins (96) and DeMarcus Lawrence (90) celebrate a sack by Lawrence during an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. For all the offensive star power in the Saints-Cowboys clash on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 _ from New Orleans’ Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara to Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and Amari Cooper _ it is also about defenses that have played well lately. Or in the Cowboys’ case, most of the season. Roger Steinman, File AP Photo