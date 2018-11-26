Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) is congratulated by teammate Tyler Ennis on their win following third-period NHL hockey game action against the Boston Bruins in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) is congratulated by teammate Tyler Ennis on their win following third-period NHL hockey game action against the Boston Bruins in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Chris Young
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) is congratulated by teammate Tyler Ennis on their win following third-period NHL hockey game action against the Boston Bruins in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Chris Young

Sports

Marner has 3 assists as Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-2

The Associated Press

November 26, 2018 09:40 PM

TORONTO

Mitch Marner had three assists and Patrick Marleau added another in his 1,600th NHL game as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Monday night.

Each team scored twice in a frenetic second period that saw Boston outshoot Toronto 18-9. With the Maple Leafs leading 3-2 going into the third, Boston's Danton Heinen hit the post, but the Bruins could not tie it.

Zach Hyman added an empty-net goal with 1:35 remaining.

It was the 672nd meeting between the two Original Six teams in a rivalry that dates back to 1924.

Travis Dermott, Igor Ozhiganov and Josh Leivo also scored for Toronto (17-8-0). It was Ozhiganov's first NHL goal and the second for Dermott. Marner had a pair of primary assists, upping his NHL-best total to 24 (he has 27 assists in all).

David Pastrnak, who had a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Nov. 10, scored twice for Boston (13-7-4).

  Comments  