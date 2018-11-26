Surging Saints enjoying recent rise of younger receivers

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018 file photo New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and wide receiver Austin Carr (80) celebrate with wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) after Brees’ touchdown pass to Kirkwood in the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans. An encouraging sign for New Orleans during its 10-game winning streak has been relatively young, inexperienced receivers winning Brees’ trust. Four Saints have caught their first career touchdowns this season and all four them also have scored within the past two games. Tre’Quan Smith is the only one among them who was drafted when the Saints selected him in the third round last spring. Tight end Dan Arnold was undrafted. So were receivers Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood. Butch Dill, file AP Photo