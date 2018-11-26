Jim Riggleman hired as Mets bench coach under Callaway

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018 file photo Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman works in the dugout in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati. Riggleman has been hired by the New York Mets as bench coach for Mickey Callaway. He replaces Gary DiSarcina, who is shifting to third base coach. New York, which announced the hiring Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 went 77-85 in Callaway’s first season as a manager, and Callaway drew attention for game management. John Minchillo AP Photo