Strome, Perlini join Blackhawks after trade with Coyotes

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Strome skates onto the ice prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Nick Schmaltz to the Arizona Coyotes for Strome and Brendan Perlini in a swap involving three former first-round picks. Jeffrey T. Barnes, File AP Photo