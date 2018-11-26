Tiny non-scholarship Drake gets crack at No. 24 Iowa State

In this Sept. 1, 2018 photo provided by Drake Athletics, Drake running back Braeden Hartwig dives over the goal line during a college football game against William Jewell in Des Moines, Iowa. The Bulldogs were leading 7-0 with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter when lightning halted the game. Drake thought its season was over. But Iowa State needed one more opponent, offering the Bulldogs the opportunity of a lifetime. Drake Athletics via AP Chris Donahue