Bonamego out after Central Michigan finishes 1-11

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 file photo, Central Michigan head coach John Bonamego watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. John Bonamego is out as Central Michigan’s football coach after the Chippewas finished 1-11 this season. The school announced Friday night, Nov. 23, 2018 that Bonamego will not return, hours after CMU lost its season finale to 51-13 to Toledo. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo