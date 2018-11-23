Different modes for Baylor, Texas Tech to get bowl eligible

File-This Oct. 27, 2018, file photo shows Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury standing on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, in Ames, Iowa. A win in their regular season finale at Texas last season likely saved Kingsbury’s job. It is unclear what impact, if any, the outcome of this game might have on Kingsbury’s future. “Dealt with a lot of that last year, and this year the focus has just been on our team and our program and these seniors, and so that’s what my focus is this week is, hey, how can we extend this season for these seniors,” Kingsbury said. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo