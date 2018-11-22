Woodyard leading Titans in tackles in his 11th NFL season

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018 file photo, Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Nashville, Tenn. Woodyard laughs when asked if the 32-year-old linebacker has found a fountain of youth. Coming off a career-high 172 tackles, Woodyard once again is leading the Tennessee Titans in tackles despite missing two starts and nearly three full games with an injured shoulder. James Kenney, File AP Photo