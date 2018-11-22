What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, Chelsea’s manager Maurizio Sarri waves after the English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England. Chelsea faces the toughest test when the Premier League resumes upcoming Saturday Nov. 24, 2018, as Maurizio Sarri’s side is away to fourth-place Tottenham in the standout match of the 13th round. Rui Vieira, FILE AP Photo