Yannick Noah taking no chances ahead of Davis Cup final

FILE - In this April 22, 2018 file photo, France’s team captain Yannick Noah reacts during the Fed Cup semifinal singles tennis match between France’s Pauline Parmentier and United States’ Madison Keys, in Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Noah guided France to Davis Cup titles in 1991, 1996 and 2017, but he will step down after this weekend and Amelie Mauresmo will take over. For his final match as captain of France Davis Cup team, Yannick Noah has been as meticulous as ever. Claude Paris, File AP Photo