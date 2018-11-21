Parity making NHL teams more willing to fire coaches early

FILE - In this March 18, 2018, file photo, Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan is shown during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Tampa, Fla. The Oilers have fired coach Todd McLellan and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock with the team languishing in sixth place in the Pacific Division. McLellan was in his fourth season behind the Oilers’ bench. The team missed the playoffs in two of his previous three seasons despite having superstar Connor McDavid on its roster. The Oilers were just 9-10-1 entering its game Tuesday night, Nov. 20, 2018, at San Jose. Jason Behnken, File AP Photo