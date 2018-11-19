AP Top 25 Heat Check: Why not Missouri and Oklahoma State?

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Trey Carter (99) and offensive lineman Larry Williams (56) watch as teammates Kenneth Edison-McGruder (3), linebacker Justin Phillips (19) and safety Jarrick Bernard (24) stop the advance of West Virginia wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Oklahoma State upset West Virginia 45-41. Brody Schmidt AP Photo