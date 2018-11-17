Cirelli lifts Lightning to wild win over Flyers

Anthony Cirelli scored 1:47 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Saturday after blowing a big lead in the third period.
Cirelli outmuscled Wayne Simmonds and beat Calvin Pickard with a top-shelf wrist shot. It was his fourth goal of the season.
Tampa Bay opened a 5-1 lead 9:08 into the third on Brayden Point's fifth goal in two games. But Philadelphia rallied behind two goals by Travis Konecny and Simmonds tied it with 3:32 left in regulation, beating Louis Domingue while lying on his back.
The Lightning won for the sixth time in eight games. Adam Erne had a goal and two assists in his first career three-point game, and Point scored twice after he had a natural hat trick in Thursday's 4-3 victory at Pittsburgh.
James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped three in a row.
SABRES 3, WILD 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jason Pominville scored with 1:30 remaining, helping the Sabres extend their winning streak to five games.
Rookie defenseman Rasmus Dahlin got his second career goal and had an assist for Buffalo, which rallied from a two-goal deficit to post its longest winning streak since 2012. Jake McCabe also scored and Linus Ullmark made 37 saves.
Matt Dumba scored for the third straight game for Minnesota, and Zach Parise add another goal, becoming the highest-scoring Minnesotan in NHL history. Devan Dubnyk stopped 26 shots for the Wild.
RED WINGS 3, DEVILS 2, OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and Detroit won for the fifth time in its last six games.
Larkin got his eighth goal of the season when he converted a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Mantha.
Luke Glendening and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.
New Jersey had won two in a row. Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.
