Snedeker back at Australian Open for 1st time since 2007

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Brandt Snedeker follows his shot from off the third fairway of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament, in Napa, Calif. Snedeker hasn’t played the Australian Open since 2007 but the memory of his costly mistake in the final round hasn’t faded. Snedeker lost by a shot to Craig Parry when the American called a penalty on himself on the 14th hole of the final round at The Australian Golf Club when he ball moved when he tried to shift some twigs around it. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo