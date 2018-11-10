Gaby Lopez hangs on in China to win first LPGA title

FILE - In this May 26, 2018, file photo, Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, tees off on the third hole during the third round of the LPGA Volvik Championship golf tournament at the Travis Pointe Country Club, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Lopez won her first LPGA Tour event with a 1-over 73 to finish one shot ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn in the Blue Bay tournament in China, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo