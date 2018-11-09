Week 11 Preview: Big Ten intrigue; RB 4 Heisman; UAB-elieve

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Clemson’s Travis Etienne runs for a touchdown against Wake Forest during an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C. Etienne is the one running back left who might be able to break into the field of Heisman Trophy candidates. His biggest issue is touches. The sophomore is averaging just under 13 carries per game, but 8.6 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo