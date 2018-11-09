Army hosts FCS foe Lafayette; home winning streak at 11

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Army’ Darnell Woolfolk (33) carries as Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton (18) defends during an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla. Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. and fullback Woolfolk are leading the team with 671 and 665 yards rushing, respectively. Woolfolk tops the team with nine TDs, one more than his backfield mate, heading into this week’s game against Lafayette. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo