Gashed by long gains, Minnesota D seeks rebound vs. Purdue

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Purdue quarterback David Blough (11) runs with the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue needs one more win to become bowl eligible, but the Boilermakers are chasing more than that, still with an outside chance at winning the Big Ten West Division, where Minnesota sits at the bottom thanks to a reeling defense. AJ Mast, File AP Photo