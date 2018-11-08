USC QB Daniels persevering through freshman growing pains

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Los Angeles. Southern California quarterback J.T. Daniels is still working hard to become the elite passer many expected to see in his freshman season. Daniels is eighth in the Pac-12 with 1,788 yards passing, and he has just nine touchdown passes against seven interceptions for the 5-4 Trojans. Daniels is determined to have a big finish that could still get USC back to the Pac-12 title game. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo