Ogunbowale and Mabrey feed off each other for No. 1 Irish

FILE - In this Sunday, April 1, 2018 file photo, Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale, center, is congratulated by teammates Jackie Young, right, and Marina Mabrey (3) after sinking a 3-point basket to defeat Mississippi State 61-58 in the final of the women’s NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio. Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey will always have Columbus, Ohio. The senior guards and off-campus roommates for No. 1 Notre Dame will always have Brooklyn, too. The friendship between Ogunbowale, the Milwaukee scoring machine, and Mabrey, the street-wise Jersey shore kid, was cemented at the Barclays Center on April 17, 2015 in the Jordan Brand Classic. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo