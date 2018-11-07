Father of Florida QB Kyle Trask says son out for season

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Gainesville, Fla. The father of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask says his son is out for the season because of a broken foot. Michael Trask posted on Facebook that Kyle fractured a foot practicing a trick play Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP Photo