Packers eager to finish strong after first-half frustrations

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb (18) makes a catch during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Randall Cobb is out of detailed answers for now. But the veteran receiver did have one simple solution to get the Green Bay Packers out of their first-half funk. Win a game. Bob Leverone, File AP Photo