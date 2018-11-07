Saints sign ex-Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (41) defends as Dallas Cowboys’ Dez Bryant gains extra yardage after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. A person familiar with the situation says free-agent Dez Bryant and the New Orleans Saints have agreed on contract terms that will add the former Cowboys star to one of the NFL’s top offenses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, because the roster move has not been announced. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo