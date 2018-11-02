Kershaw gets $93M deal, leaving Harper, Machado atop market

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of Game 2 of a National League Division Series baseball game in Los Angeles. The Dodgers and three-time Cy Young Award winner Kershaw reached an agreement on a contract extension Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, that will keep the seven-time All-Star with the club through 2021. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo