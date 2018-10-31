Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80

FILE - In this April 1964 file photo, San Francisco Giants’ Willie McCovey poses for a photo, date and location not known. McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed “Stretch” for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, has died. He was 80. The San Francisco Giants announced his death, saying the fearsome hitter passed “peacefully” Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2018, “after losing his battle with ongoing health issues.” AP