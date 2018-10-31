Sheikh Salman urges respect for rules in AFC election

The head of soccer's governing body for Asia has announced his bid for re-election and urged that election "rules and regulations must be respected."
Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa took office in 2013 to finish the term of former president Mohamed bin Hammam, who was banned for life from all football-related activities by world-governing body FIFA.
Sheikh Salman said the AFC had built a positive reputation over the last five years and added: "As you know our elections are always based on the spirit of fair play. Like in football, the rules and regulations must be respected."
The AFC elections will be held next April, with Sheikh Salman of Bahrain seeking his third term as president. He completed Bin Hammam's term and then was re-elected in 2015.
At the AFC's annual congress in Kuala Lumpur, the head of the Asian confederation also endorsed FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is seeking re-election in June.
Infantino was in Kuala Lumpur this week and posed with Sheikh Salman at a ceremony to mark the opening of a new AFC headquarters.
Comments