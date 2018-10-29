Chargers, Bosa unsure of when he will be ready to return

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Chargers defense end Joey Boss (99) causes a fumble as he hits Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) in the back field during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. Los Angeles is hoping that Bosa will be available when it begins preparations for its Nov. 4 game at Seattle. Bosa has been out since early in training camp with a foot injury. John Cordes, File AP Photo