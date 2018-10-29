Playoff turnover: 6 of 13 on CFP selection committee new

FILE- In this Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione speaks during the 56th National Football Foundation Annual Awards ceremonies in New York. Castiglione is among three athletic directors representing Power Five leagues who are new members of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Nearly half of the 13 committee members are serving for the first time. There are six new members taking part in the process to determine the first ranking for this season. It is the biggest turnover since the original group in 2013. The first 2018 ranking comes out Tuesday night, Oct. 30, 2018. It will be the first of six rankings this season to determine who plays in the national semifinal games. Jin Lee, File AP Photo