Red Sox, Dodgers tied 1-all in extras in Game 3 of Series

Game 3 of the World Series is in extra innings with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers tied at 1.
Los Angeles had a chance in the bottom of the ninth Friday, but pinch-hitter Brian Dozier fouled out with runners on first and second to end the inning.
Boston manager Alex Cora made all sorts of moves, trying to help his team take a 3-0 lead.
Fresh from starting and winning on Wednesday night at Fenway Park, lefty David Price came out of the Red Sox bullpen to pitch the ninth. He gave up a leadoff single to Cody Bellinger, then picked him off with one out — Bellinger was tagged after a long rundown that led to all nine Boston players nearby, ready to take part.
After a two-out walk, Craig Kimbrel relieved and walked Chris Taylor. Kimbrel kept it tied by retiring Dozier.
Cora reworked his outfield in the eighth when Manny Machado came up with two outs and a runner on first, guarding against the slugger pulling a ball. He shifted stellar defender Jackie Bradley Jr. from center to left, moved Mookie Betts from right to center and slid J.D. Martinez —the weakest of the three— from left over to right.
Comments