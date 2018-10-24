College Football Picks: Road tests before first CFP rankings

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Charlotte, N.C. Thirteen ranked teams are playing road games this weekend, from No. 2 Clemson to No. 25 Appalachian State, and only two are playing other ranked teams. The Tigers take on Florida State on Saturday. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo