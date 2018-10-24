Jayhawks coach Self denies ever offering improper benefits

FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) tips the ball away from West Virginia guard James Bolden (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Big 12 men’s tournament, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, whose name surfaced as part of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, will be withheld from competition pending a review of his eligibility. Jayhawks coach Bill Self said in a statement before appearing at the Big 12’s annual media day Wednesday, Oct. 24,2018, that the sophomore forward would be held out beginning with Thursday’s exhibition game. Orlin Wagner, File AP Photo