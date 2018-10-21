Walter Kautondokwa, left, and Demetrius Andrade fight during a WBO middleweight championship boxing match in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018.
Walter Kautondokwa, left, and Demetrius Andrade fight during a WBO middleweight championship boxing match in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
Sports

Andrade wins WBO middleweight title with unanimous decision

The Associated Press

October 21, 2018 12:43 AM

BOSTON

Demetrius Andrade won the vacant World Boxing Organization middleweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Walter Kautondokwa of Namibia on Saturday at the TD Garden.

Andrade (26-0, 16 knockouts) dropped Kautondokwa four times in the first four rounds, once in the first and third, and twice in the fourth.

Glen Feldman and Marcus McDonnell scored the fight 120-104. Ramon Cerdan scored it 119-105.

Andrade, of Providence, Rhode Island, previously held in the WBO and World Boxing Association junior middleweight titles. He was also a member of the 2008 US Olympic Team.

Kautondokwa, the WBO African middleweight champion, dropped to 17-1 with 16 knockouts.

Kautondokwa, 32, was a replacement for Billy Joe Saunders. Saunders tested positive for oxilofrine, a stimulant, in a drug test administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency.

The WBO stripped Saunders of his title after the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission declined to give him a license in a hearing on Oct. 9.

