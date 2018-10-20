Dick Modzelewski, star tackle for Giants, dies at 87

FILE - This Sept. 17, 1960 file photo shows New York Giants Dick Modzelewski. Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle for the New York Giants in the 1950s and ’60s, has died at 87. The team said in a statement Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 he died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. No cause was given. (AP Photo, File) AP