Oklahoma-TCU game part of wide-open Big 12 weekend

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen and quarterback Will Grier (7) talk during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Morgantown, W.Va. The Mountaineers were thoroughly outplayed in a 30-14 loss at Iowa State last Saturday. Now, West Virginia (5-1, 3-1 Big 12) must use its final bye week to try to fix what went wrong. Raymond Thompson, File AP Photo