All current US champions to compete at Skate America

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, Bradie Tennell performs during the women’s free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. For the season following an Olympics, Skate America certainly is packed with top U.S. competitors. The six-event Grand Prix series begins in Everett, Washington on Friday, Oct. 19. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo