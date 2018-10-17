People stand at the top of the stairs from Wembley Park tube station as supporters arrive for an NFL football game between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
People stand at the top of the stairs from Wembley Park tube station as supporters arrive for an NFL football game between Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Tim Ireland AP Photo

Sports

Shad Khan drops bid to buy Wembley Stadium amid opposition

By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

October 17, 2018 09:17 AM

LONDON

The English Football Association has dropped its plans to sell Wembley Stadium after American sports magnate Shad Khan withdrew his offer amid opposition.

Khan, who owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League soccer club Fulham, had offered 600 million pounds ($790 million) for the stadium.

The FA Council was due to vote on the sale next week.

But Khan says he has "concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favored by the FA chairman to sell Wembley Stadium."

