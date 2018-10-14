Rookie Buehler looks to eat some innings for Dodgers in NLCS

In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) delivers during the first inning in Game 3 of MLB baseball’s National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. Buehler had one bad inning against Atlanta in the NL Division Series. Now the pressure is on the rookie again as the Dodgers return home to host the Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, which is tied at 1-all. John Bazemore,File AP Photo