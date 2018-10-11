Milwaukee Brewers’ Jonathan Schoop throws during batting practice for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brewers going with lefty Gio Gonzalez in Game 1 of NLCS

The Associated Press

October 11, 2018 07:55 PM

MILWAUKEE

Gio Gonzalez will start for the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced his rotation on Thursday. Gonzalez was 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in five starts for the Brewers after being acquired in a deal with the Washington Nationals.

The Brewers have chosen Wade Miley to start in Game 2 on Saturday, meaning that Milwaukee will open the NLCS with two straight lefties.

The Dodgers will line up the same way. They had already picked ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw as their starter for the opener.

Manager Dave Roberts on Thursday night said lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu will be his Game 2 starter.

Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacin will go in Game 3 on Monday in Los Angeles against Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler.

Roberts said he will turn to left-hander Rich Hill to start Game 4.

